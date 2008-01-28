HOME - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Heart attack drill helps raise awareness for Siouxlanders

A heart attack is a scary thing for anyone going through it.  Knowing the signs of a heart attack and what to do if you experience one could be life saving. 

Sioux City residents shoot off fireworks for first time under new state law

Sioux City residents shot off fireworks for the first time Sunday under the new Iowa state law.

Chance for showers overnight with more nice conditions Monday

Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track

It was another cool start Sunday morning but we didn't quite get to record territory.

Ham radio operators prepare for emergencies

"If there's an emergency most everybody relies on their cell phone. That will be the first thing that fails" says Jason Knapton with the Buena Vista Amateur Radio Club 

UK finds 34 high-rise apartment buildings with unsafe siding

Updated:

The residents of roughly 800 apartments are in have been evacuated from their London apartment buildings due fire- safety concerns.

Sioux City Rib Fest benefits Camp High Hopes

The Sioux City Rib Fest is Siouxland's Biggest and most Rockin' event with their coveted rib eating contest.  

Ceremony recognizing the men of the of the Grand Army of the Republic

For Siouxlanders, a long awaited re-dedication ceremony takes place. 

Siouxland family says healthcare agency failing them

A couple dozen people protested in downtown Sioux City, they say Iowa's Medicaid system is failing them. 

Record lows set Saturday morning in multiple cities

Clear skies and an unseasonably cool air mass allowed several record lows to fall Saturday morning.

Weekend finishes with another pleasant day

Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track

Fall-like air remains over Siouxland with temperatures rebounding from a chilly start in the 40s to the 70s in the afternoon.

Annual 'Strut your Mutt for Puppy Mill Moms' helps educate Siouxlanders

An event aimed to bring awareness to puppy mills across the nation and right here in our own backyard  The Strut your Mutt for Puppy Mill Moms helps the voiceless be heard. 

5 GOP senators now oppose health care bill as written

Updated:

A total of five Republican senators are now opposing the Senate GOP health care bill, yet they remain open to changes in measure.

Record lows possible over the weekend

A fall-like air mass has pushed into Siouxland and will be bringing some near-record cold to the area.

Siouxlanders react to cooler weather on social media

Summer started on Wednesday with temperatures in the 90s for several cities around the area.

One person dead following motorcycle accident

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident near the intersection of South Lakeport and Glenn Ave.

Bridging the Gap Festival set for Saturday in Odebolt, IA

A veteran appreciation day taking place tomorrow in northwest Iowa. 

Ready, set, FIREWORKS!

Sunday is the day that fireworks can legally be set off in Iowa.  

Girls, Inc. in Sioux City wants stuffed animals

If you have children or grandchildren there's a good chance you have some extra stuffed animals hanging around.  

Forker-Parry named new District Associate Judge for Woodbury County

A new District Associate Judge has been selected for Woodbury County. 

LIVE AT 5: Statewide 'Alert Iowa' helps to protect residents

"Alert Iowa" is a statewide mass notification and emergency messaging system. 

Testimony in BPI trial included top Tyson official

A Union County jury continues to watch deposition after deposition of companies who did business with South Dakota based BPI in March 2012. 

Court Documents: Mako One files Chapter 11

A corporation that defaulted on a six-million dollar bond agreement for the historic Badgerow Building in Sioux City, has filed for Chapter 11. 

Winnebago, NE man charged with sexually abusing a minor

A Winnebago, Nebraska man is being charged with sexually abusing a minor. 

Record lows possible Friday night with cool weekend ahead

Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track

Cooler temperatures have settled in on the back side of the cold front that moved out last night keeping our highs pleasant in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Cable pole knocked down near West 7th Street

MidAmerican crews are working to relieve tension from a power line after a cable pole was knocked into the lines.

Emergency notification system that does not require a smart phone

"Alert Iowa" is a statewide mass notification and emergency messaging system.

