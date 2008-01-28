The city of O'Neill, Nebraska, is under a 24-hour boil advisory after officials say the public water supply system detected E.coli bacteria in its distribution system this month.More >>
Officials say it's not a common occurrence to get a call about a child locked in a back seat of a car. But, they do say it happens, and when it does, the first priority is to get the child to safety.
More warmth and mugginess will be felt on our Friday as this cold front continues to move toward the area.
Educators often have to be creative to motivate their students. But at one Sioux City school, two principals were willing to get slimed!
Temperatures will again be near 90 degrees but the holiday weekend is looking even warmer.
A select group of students at Morningside College have their fingers on the pulse of politics in Iowa. With their advisor, the students have produced the first political poll in the school's history just in time for the June 5th Iowa Primary.
Combine beautiful sunshine with warm weather, and there's no better place to be than the lake.
A memorial to remember our veterans has made it's way to the Southern Hills Mall just outside of Scheels.
The Senate has given final approval to a bill that revamps the system for handling sexual harassment complaints on Capitol Hill.
A Sioux City man has been arrested after police say he allegedly sexually abused and impregnated a 12-year old girl.
Officials with the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City say an anticipated concert this summer is coming off the books.
Just a day after a newspaper reported three women accused Iowa gubernatorial candidate Sen. Nate Boulton of sexual misconduct, he announced he is suspending his campaign for governor.
A Spiriti Lake, Iowa, man has died after authorities say he drowned near the spillway on the north end of East Okoboji Lake early this morning.More >>
A Kingsley, Iowa, man police say robbed a Moville bank back in March, has now been federally charged.More >>
Gary Dickey, an attorney for the legislators, announced the decision Wednesday, days before a hearing was scheduled to review a state motion to dismiss the case.More >>
Gov. Kim Reynolds says it was an "appropriate decision" for Iowa Republicans to accept a $522,000 donation from a disgraced former lawmaker.More >>
Forty-nine year old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morjeon was ruled not competent enough to stand trial on Wednesday. He was facing first-degree murder and weapon charges. Castaneda-Morjeon was accused of stabbing to death Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez at a Norfolk apartment last August.More >>
The sheriff said the preliminary investigation shows a car traveling north on Highway 77 crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi-tractor and trailer.More >>
Miss Nebraska has been crowned Miss USA. Sarah Rose Summers bested 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia to win Monday evening's final competitionMore >>
Burt County Sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation.More >>
Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he will appoint circuit court Judge Mark Salter to the South Dakota Supreme Court.More >>
The Mount Rushmore National Memorial is getting a $14 million upgrade, though the carved heads of U.S. presidents won't be touchedMore >>
South Dakota voters are being asked to change a law, that is supposed to help protect a victim's privacy and records, following a crime.More >>
The campaign supporting changes to the "Marsy's Law" victims' bill of rights on South Dakota's June ballot has received $450,000 from the California businessman that bankrolled the original constitutional amendment voters approved in 2016More >>
Technology is changing the way farmers manage their operations.More >>
