Safety for your children in the car when temperatures soar Video included

Officials say it's not a common occurrence to get a call about a child locked in a back seat of a car.  But, they do say it happens, and when it does, the first priority is to get the child to safety. 

Hot and humid stretch continues, isolated storms possible Video included

Highs Friday Highs Friday

More warmth and mugginess will be felt on our Friday as this cold front continues to move toward the area.

Two Sioux City school principals get slimed Video included

Educators often have to be creative to motivate their students. But at one Sioux City school, two principals were willing to get slimed!

Small storm chance for some Friday, heat for all Video included

Temperatures will again be near 90 degrees but the holiday weekend is looking even warmer.

Morningside College students produce school's first statewide political poll Video included

A select group of students at Morningside College have their fingers on the pulse of politics in Iowa. With their advisor, the students have produced the first political poll in the school's history just in time for the June 5th Iowa Primary.

Safety tips to know before boating Video included

Combine beautiful sunshine with warm weather, and there's no better place to be than the lake.

Remember Our Fallen Memorial debuts at Southern Hills Mall

A memorial to remember our veterans has made it's way to the Southern Hills Mall just outside of Scheels. 

Senate approves sexual harassment bill covering Congress

The Senate has given final approval to a bill that revamps the system for handling sexual harassment complaints on Capitol Hill. 

Sioux City man charged with allegedly sexually abusing 12-year old

A Sioux City man has been arrested after police say he allegedly sexually abused and impregnated a 12-year old girl. 

Officials: Blink-182 concert at Hard Rock canceled

Courtesy: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Courtesy: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Officials with the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City say an anticipated concert this summer is coming off the books. 

Gubernatorial candidate Boulton suspends campaign following sexual misconduct allegations

Courtesy: Nate Boulton Courtesy: Nate Boulton

Just a day after a newspaper reported three women accused Iowa gubernatorial candidate Sen. Nate Boulton of sexual misconduct, he announced he is suspending his campaign for governor. 

