Need to cancel or postpone your event? Click this link to gain access to our system.More >>
KTIV's Closings and Cancellations system is designed to allow schools, churches and major businesses to enter cancellations securely, quickly and directly. If your organization would like an ID and passwordMore >>
KTIV's Closings and Cancellations system is designed to allow schools, churches and major businesses to enter cancellations securely, quickly and directly. If your organization would like an ID and password to access our system, please click here and send us your information!More >>
Thank you for choosing KTIV.com for weather-related announcements. KTIV's policy is to publish announcements from schools, churches, major employers and government agencies online and on television. TheseMore >>
Thank you for choosing KTIV.com for weather-related announcements. KTIV's policy is to publish announcements from schools, churches, major employers and government agencies online and on television.More >>