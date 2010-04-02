GOP leader McConnell cancels most of Senate's August recess Updated: Tuesday, June 5, 2018 9:51 PM EDT Updated: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's canceling the Senate's traditional August recess. More>>

Manafort headed to jail? Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing President Trump's campaign chair of witness tampering and asking a judge to throw him in jail. Prosecutors say while awaiting trial, formal Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort tried to get two potential witnesses to change their stories. More>>

At Trump-Kim summit, don't expect N. Korea to foot the bill Tuesday, June 5, 2018 4:11 AM EDT Updated: International summits don't come cheap, so it's not surprising that when it comes to paying its share of the costs, North Korea has a staunchly socialist motto: share and share alike. More>>

Noem speaks with South Dakota voters before primary election In the days leading up to the June 5 Republican Primary election, U.S. Representative for South Dakota, Kristi Noem took to the road as part of her "All In Tour." More>>

Is President Donald Trump above the law? A memo from President Trump's legal team to Russia special counsel Robert Mueller obtained by the New York Times claims as the nation's top law enforcement officer the president cannot obstruct justice, can shut down any investigation, and can even pardon himself. More>>

Iowa primary marks statewide test for new voter ID law The law, which was passed last year and is being phased in, requires voters in 2018 to be asked for approved ID to vote. More>>