See primary election results on air and online.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's canceling the Senate's traditional August recess.
Voting "absentee" is becoming more and more prominent in elections and it was evident during this primary.
Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing President Trump's campaign chair of witness tampering and asking a judge to throw him in jail. Prosecutors say while awaiting trial, formal Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort tried to get two potential witnesses to change their stories.
International summits don't come cheap, so it's not surprising that when it comes to paying its share of the costs, North Korea has a staunchly socialist motto: share and share alike.
In the days leading up to the June 5 Republican Primary election, U.S. Representative for South Dakota, Kristi Noem took to the road as part of her "All In Tour."
A memo from President Trump's legal team to Russia special counsel Robert Mueller obtained by the New York Times claims as the nation's top law enforcement officer the president cannot obstruct justice, can shut down any investigation, and can even pardon himself.
The law, which was passed last year and is being phased in, requires voters in 2018 to be asked for approved ID to vote.
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has named a Siouxland-native as her new chief of staff Ryan Koopmans will assume the role on June 9.
US-North Korea summit is back on, President Trump announces after meeting with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol in the Oval Office.
It happened Friday morning at the Polk County Courthouse during a hearing for a temporary injunction of the law.
State Senator David Johnson announced Thursday he won't seek a 5th term in the Iowa Senate. Johnson, who's a former Republican from Ocheyedan, left the party and became an independent after 18 years.
The organizations want to strike down the "Fetal Heartbeat" bill before it goes into effect on July
