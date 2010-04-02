Politics - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Top Stories

Read More

GOP leader McConnell cancels most of Senate's August recess

Updated:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's canceling the Senate's traditional August recess. More>>

Iowa, Woodbury County voters ramp up absentee voting in 2018 primaries Video included

Voting "absentee" is becoming more and more prominent in elections and it was evident during this primary.

More>>

Manafort headed to jail? Video included

Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing President Trump's campaign chair of witness tampering and asking a judge to throw him in jail. Prosecutors say while awaiting trial, formal Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort tried to get two potential witnesses to change their stories.

More>>

At Trump-Kim summit, don't expect N. Korea to foot the bill

Updated:

International summits don't come cheap, so it's not surprising that when it comes to paying its share of the costs, North Korea has a staunchly socialist motto: share and share alike. More>>

Noem speaks with South Dakota voters before primary election Video included

In the days leading up to the June 5 Republican Primary election, U.S. Representative for South Dakota, Kristi Noem took to the road as part of her "All In Tour." 

More>>

Is President Donald Trump above the law? Video included

A memo from President Trump's legal team to Russia special counsel Robert Mueller obtained by the New York Times claims as the nation's top law enforcement officer the president cannot obstruct justice, can shut down any investigation, and can even pardon himself.

More>>

Iowa primary marks statewide test for new voter ID law

The law, which was passed last year and is being phased in, requires voters in 2018 to be asked for approved ID to vote.

More>>

Trump, NKorea's Kim back on for summit Video included

Updated:

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore. More>>

Gov. Kim Reynolds announces Ireton, Iowa-native Ryan Koopmans as chief of staff

Gov. Kim Reynolds has named a Siouxland-native as her new chief of staff Ryan Koopmans will assume the role on June 9.

More>>

Interactive Radar Closings
Loading...
Weather Icon
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.