The Explorers beat Sioux Falls, 8-2, on Tuesday in game one of their three-game series. Sioux City scored six runs in the first inning, improving to 4-1 on the young American Association season.More >>
The fourth-ranked Bishop Heelan baseball team opened the season with a sweep of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. See the highlights and the SportsFource scoreboard.More >>
Tyler Cropley and Robert Neustrom were high school baseball stars in Sioux City . That success has carried over to the University of Iowa where both players were named to the All-Big Ten first team.More >>
See highlights of the substate soccer matchup between North and West, and a softball tilt pitting Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Spirit Lake. Plus, check out Monday's SportsFource scoreboard.More >>
About a month ago, ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard was in town for the Sertoma Sports Banquet. Monday, Siouxland fans had the chance to meet with coaches at the Cyclone Tailgate Tour.More >>
The Iowa baseball team won last year's Big Ten Tournament as the 5-seed. The Hawkeyes will begin their quest for a repeat title on Wednesday, when this year's tournament gets underway in Omaha.More >>
We saw several incredible performances at the Iowa and Nebraska state track and field meets this weekend. But one of the most impressive things from the weekend happened at the discus cage in Iowa.More >>
Nebraska's state track and field meet is just two days, so that means day one is mostly preliminaries. But day two's action is all finals. Plenty of Siouxlanders fought through the rain and wind Saturday in Omaha for a shot at a state title.More >>
It was the final day for the state track meet in Iowa. All the field events are done in the first two days, so all the finals left were on the Blue Oval.More >>
The Sioux City Stampede went to 3-0 with a 23-15 win over visiting Fargo on Saturday.More >>
Siouxland athletes won three more state titles in Classes 2A and 3A at the Iowa state track meet on Friday. KTIV's Mark Freund has the highlights and reaction from all three.More >>
It's day two of the Iowa high school state track meet. The first athletes to compete were in Classes 1A and 4A. Once again, Siouxlanders has some impressive performances.More >>
About 300 different schools are competing at the Nebraska high school state track meet. Day one started at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning at Burke Stadium in Omaha.More >>
The Sioux City Explorers scored three runs in the ninth inning against the Lincoln Saltdogs to get a 7-4 victory in the 2018 season opener. See the highlights and postgame reaction.More >>
The Iowa state track and field meet kicked off Thursday morning with Classes 1A and 4A, but that was a relatively quiet session for Siouxland. That was not the case in the evening, when Classes 2A and 3A took to the track and field.More >>
Over the course of this weekend, 160 individual state championships will be handed out on the Blue Oval. Classes 1A and 4A had Thursday's morning session, including the first of those titles won by a Siouxlander.More >>
The KTIV crew packed up the sleigh, and headed to Holstein, Iowa, to trim the "Tree of Love" Monday morning.More >>
Kay Econ from Sioux City shared a recipe you can try this holiday weekend!More >>
