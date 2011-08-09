We at Mercy Cardiology and KTIV are very excited to start these series on heart health. The main purpose of these series is to inform the audience about heart health since we believe that people with heart

We at Mercy Cardiology and KTIV are very excited to start these series on heart health. The main purpose of these series is to inform the audience about heart health since we believe that people with heart condition and their loved ones will have better outcome and adherence to the recommended treatment if they have a better understanding and knowledge of their condition

More >>