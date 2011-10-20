South Dakota News - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Top Stories

Read More
Danny Rambo Jr. (Left) Dale Wayne Williamson Jr. (Right) Danny Rambo Jr. (Left) Dale Wayne Williamson Jr. (Right)

Former USD football player pleads guilty in sexual assault case

One of the two former University of South Dakota football players accused of rape last October, has plead guilty to charges.  

More>>

Helmsley trust gives $1.8M for Custer State Park fire rehab

Archive photo of Custer State Park wildfire Archive photo of Custer State Park wildfire

The December fire, which burned about half the park, was the third largest in Black Hills recorded history.

More>>

Mandated study of Dakota Access line to miss completion goal

Federal officials say it will take more time than expected to finish additional environmental study of the Dakota Access oil pipeline. More>>

Southeast South Dakota grocery store to stay in business

The owner of a southeastern South Dakota town's grocery store says it will remain open after months of uncertainty

More>>

Gov. Dennis Daugaard signs $4.7B South Dakota state budget

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed a roughly $4.7 billion state budget that includes funding hikes for education, Medicaid providers and state employees for the upcoming budget year. More>>

Governor signs laws on data breaches, tougher drug penalties

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed a bill that imposes harsher penalties for methamphetamine dealing and manufacturing. More>>

Flood warning issued for Big Sioux River

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Big Sioux River at Interstate 90. More>>

Board approves new academic standards in South Dakota

A state education board has approved new math and reading standards for South Dakota students

More>>

Girl who drowned in Sioux Falls river identified

Sioux Falls police say a 5-year-old Iowa girl who drowned in a river in a Sioux Falls park had reached out to touch the foam near some waterfalls when she slipped into the water.

More>>

MidAmerican responds to downed power lines in North Sioux City, SD Video included

 The icy drizzle is causing downed power lines. 

More>>

Dakota Valley basketball team lends a hand to Tea Area basketball team after their bus gets stuck Video included

Courtesy: Tea Area BBB Stats Courtesy: Tea Area BBB Stats

The South Dakota High School State Boys Basketball Tournament for Class A is being held in Rapid City, South Dakota and the area has been blanketed with snow. 

More>>

2017 traffic fatalities in South Dakota up 11 percent

Courtesy: South Dakota DOT Courtesy: South Dakota DOT

The Department of Public Safety says there were 129 fatalities in the state in 2017, up 13 from the previous year.

More>>

  • Sign up to receive News Updates from KTIV

    Stay up to date with the day's headlines and breaking news e-mails from KTIV.com.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields


    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Send your news tip to KTIV

    Send us your news tip. You may see your story idea on the air. Please provide contact information so we can get back to you.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for providing your news tip.

Interactive Radar Closings
Loading...
Weather Icon
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.