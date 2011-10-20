Helmsley trust gives $1.8M for Custer State Park fire rehab Archive photo of Custer State Park wildfire The December fire, which burned about half the park, was the third largest in Black Hills recorded history. More>>

Mandated study of Dakota Access line to miss completion goal Federal officials say it will take more time than expected to finish additional environmental study of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Southeast South Dakota grocery store to stay in business The owner of a southeastern South Dakota town's grocery store says it will remain open after months of uncertainty

Gov. Dennis Daugaard signs $4.7B South Dakota state budget Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed a roughly $4.7 billion state budget that includes funding hikes for education, Medicaid providers and state employees for the upcoming budget year.

Governor signs laws on data breaches, tougher drug penalties South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed a bill that imposes harsher penalties for methamphetamine dealing and manufacturing.

Flood warning issued for Big Sioux River The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Big Sioux River at Interstate 90.

Board approves new academic standards in South Dakota A state education board has approved new math and reading standards for South Dakota students

Girl who drowned in Sioux Falls river identified Sioux Falls police say a 5-year-old Iowa girl who drowned in a river in a Sioux Falls park had reached out to touch the foam near some waterfalls when she slipped into the water.