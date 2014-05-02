DECISION 2018: Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Democratic gubernatorial Candidate takes on Gov. Ricketts in race for governor Video included

Supporters of Gubernatorial candidate Krist gathered at the North Shore Tavern on Tuesday night as election results rolled in.  

DECISION 2018: Gov. Ricketts, Sen. Fischer win republican nomination Video included

The Belvedere Club in Papillion, Nebraska was full of cheer Tuesday night. 

McClure wins Democratic race for 1st District

Jessica McClure now faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who is seeking an eighth term and enjoys a significant fundraising advantage.

Nebraska Sen. Fischer easily wins GOP primary, faces Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould Video included

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer notched an easy Republican primary victory on Tuesday despite challenges from four GOP candidates who sought to take her seat in deep-red Nebraska.

DECISION 2018: Krist to face Gov. Ricketts in general election Video included

Nebraska state Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha has won the Democratic nomination to run for the seat held by incumbent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. 

Nebraska: Election Officials Contact Information

LINKS: County Clerk's Office/Election Commissioner in northeast Nebraska

The following is a list of links to official websites for the County Auditors in the KTIV viewing area.

