Supporters of Gubernatorial candidate Krist gathered at the North Shore Tavern on Tuesday night as election results rolled in.
The Belvedere Club in Papillion, Nebraska was full of cheer Tuesday night.
Jessica McClure now faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who is seeking an eighth term and enjoys a significant fundraising advantage.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer notched an easy Republican primary victory on Tuesday despite challenges from four GOP candidates who sought to take her seat in deep-red Nebraska.
Nebraska state Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha has won the Democratic nomination to run for the seat held by incumbent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The following is a list of links to official websites for the County Auditors in the KTIV viewing area.
