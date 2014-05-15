DECISION 2018: Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

  • Republican Candidate for Secretary of Agriculture - IA

    Ray Gaesser

    Ray Gaesser

    Ray Gaesser, an Adams County farmer who lives near Corning, is known  worldwide for his agricultural innovations, pioneering conservation stewardship and volunteer global leadership. 

  • Democratic Candidate for Governor

    Fred Hubbell

    Fred Hubbell

    Courtesy: Fred Hubbell

    A lifelong progressive and fifth-generation Iowan, Fred Hubbell is a proven leader with the experience to get results and get Iowa moving in the right direction. 

  • Republican Candidate for U.S. Representative for Congress- District 4

    Cyndi Hanson

    Cyndi Hanson

    Courtesy: Dr. Cyndi Hanson

    Dr. Cyndi Hanson was born in rural Monona County to Brady and Cathy Hanson. 

  • Libertarian Candidate for U.S. Representative for Congress - District 4

    Charles Aldrich

    Charles Aldrich

    Homestead in Clarion IA, in a house I own.

  • Democratic Candidate for Governor

    Cathy Glasson

    Cathy Glasson

    Courtesy: Cathy Glasson

    Cathy Glasson, 59, is the President of SEIU Local 199 representing thousands of nurses, health care workers and school support employees across Iowa. 

  • Democratic Candidate for U.S. Representative for Congress - District 4

    Leann Jacobsen

    Leann Jacobsen

    Courtesy: Leann Jacobson

    Leann Jacobsen is a business woman from Spencer, IA. 

  • Democratic Candidate for Secretary of Agriculture

    Tim Gannon

    Tim Gannon

    Courtesy: Tim Gannon

    Tim Gannon farms with his dad and cousin on the family’s Century Farm in Jasper County. 

  • Governor (R)

    Kim Reynolds

    Kim Reynolds

    Courtesy: Kim Reynolds

    Kim Reynolds understands the challenges families face because she’s faced them herself. 

  • Democratic Candidate for Governor

    Nate Boulton

    Nate Boulton

    Courtesy: Nate Boulton

    Nate Boulton grew up in the small Iowa town of Columbus Junction in a proud union family. 

  • Libertarian Candidate for Governor

    Jake Porter

    Jake Porter

    Courtesy: Jake Porter

    Jake Porter is a business consultant from Council Bluffs.  

  • Republican Candidate for Secretary of Agriculture

    Chad Ingels

    Chad Ingels

    Courtesy: Chad Ingels
    Chad Ingels is a 4th generation Fayette County farmer.

  • Democratic Candidate for Secretary of State

    Deidre DeJear

    Deidre DeJear

    Courtesy: Deidre DeJear
    Deidre started her business in 2008 during her senior year at Drake University to help other businesses grow and thrive. 

  • Democratic Candidate for Representative in Congress - District 4

    John Paschen

    John Paschen

    Courtesy: John Paschen
    John Joseph Paschen is a Pediatrician from Ames, IA.  He was raised in Camanche, Iowa after his family moved there from Illinois was he was 14.  

  • Candidates for Secretary of Agriculture - Iowa

    Candidates for Secretary of Agriculture - Iowa

  • Libertarian Candidate for Governor - IA

    Marco Battaglia

    Marco Battaglia

    Born, raised, and educated in Iowa, Marco graduated from Hoover High School and The University of Northern Iowa. 

  • Republican Candidate for Secretary of Agriculture - IA

    Dan Zumbach

    Dan Zumbach

    Dan Zumbach is a fourth-generation farmer born and raised in Delaware County where he and his family continue to operate their farm as they have done for the last 40 years. 

  • Democratic Candidate for Governor - IA

    Andy McGuire

    Andy McGuire

    Andy McGuire was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of a World War II pilot and a hardworking mother. 

  • Democratic Candidate for Governor - IA

    John Norris

    John Norris

    John Norris is a fifth-generation Iowan running for Governor to represent every Iowan in every Iowa community. 

