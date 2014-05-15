A fifth generation South Dakotan, Billie H. Sutton grew up on his family’s ranch northeast of Burke, SD.More >>
A fifth generation South Dakotan, Billie H. Sutton grew up on his family’s ranch northeast of Burke, SD.More >>
Neal Tapio is a self-made businessman and entrepreneur from Watertown, South Dakota.More >>
Neal Tapio is a self-made businessman and entrepreneur from Watertown, South Dakota.More >>
Kristi is a wife, an experienced small business owner, a lifelong farmer and rancher – and above all else, a mother.More >>
Kristi is a wife, an experienced small business owner, a lifelong farmer and rancher – and above all else, a mother.More >>
As a fourth-generation South Dakotan and small business owner, Shantel is fighting for President Trump’s agenda and believes for the first time we can make Washington, DC more responsive to the people.More >>
As a fourth-generation South Dakotan and small business owner, Shantel is fighting for President Trump’s agenda and believes for the first time we can make Washington, DC more responsive to the people.More >>
A Minnesota man suspected in the slaying of a man in South Dakota has been returned to that state to face charges. Jose Vega, of Montevideo, Minnesota, is one of two men charged with murder in the death last week...More >>