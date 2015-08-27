IAC021-041-231840-
/O.EXT.KFSD.FL.W.0047.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
/LNNI4.2.ER.180418T0405Z.180515T1300Z.000000T0000Z.NO/
940 AM CDT Tue May 22 2018
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River At Linn Grove.
* until further notice.
* At 09AM Tuesday the stage was 18.39 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 18.00 feet.
* Forecast...The river will remain nearly steady through this
weekend.
* At stages near 18.5 feet...The city park in Sioux Rapids is
flooded.
&&
LAT...LON 4302 9510 4299 9503 4287 9512 4288 9536
4296 9543 4293 9520
$$
