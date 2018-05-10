Candidates for United States Senate - Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

  • Candidates for United States Senate - NebraskaMore>>

  • Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate

    Jane Raybould

    Jane Raybould

    Courtesy: Jane RaybouldCourtesy: Jane Raybould
    Courtesy: Jane RaybouldCourtesy: Jane Raybould

    A fourth generation Nebraskan, Jane Raybould helps run the grocery business her parents started more than 53 years ago.

    More >>

    A fourth generation Nebraskan, Jane Raybould helps run the grocery business her parents started more than 53 years ago.

    More >>

  • Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate

    Frank Svoboda

    Frank Svoboda

    Courtesy: Frank SvobodaCourtesy: Frank Svoboda
    Courtesy: Frank SvobodaCourtesy: Frank Svoboda

    I’m a fourth-generation Nebraskan, my ancestors having homesteaded around Crab Orchard in Southeast Nebraska.

    More >>

    I’m a fourth-generation Nebraskan, my ancestors having homesteaded around Crab Orchard in Southeast Nebraska.

    More >>

  • Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate

    Jack Heidel

    Jack Heidel

    Courtesy: Jack HeidelCourtesy: Jack Heidel
    Courtesy: Jack HeidelCourtesy: Jack Heidel

    Jack Heidel was born February 23, 1939 in Cedar Rapids Iowa. 

    More >>

    Jack Heidel was born February 23, 1939 in Cedar Rapids Iowa. 

    More >>

  • Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate

    Larry Marvin

    Larry Marvin

    Courtesy: Larry MarvinCourtesy: Larry Marvin

    Larry has run for the U.S. Senate the past three elections and is better known than the other candidates.

    More >>

    Larry has run for the U.S. Senate the past three elections and is better known than the other candidates.

    More >>

  • Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate

    Dennis Frank Macek

    Dennis Frank Macek

    Courtesy: Dennis Frank MacekCourtesy: Dennis Frank Macek
    Courtesy: Dennis Frank MacekCourtesy: Dennis Frank Macek

    My campaign motto: Smarter Spending, Clean Energy, New Business, No Excuses. 

    More >>

    My campaign motto: Smarter Spending, Clean Energy, New Business, No Excuses. 

    More >>

  • Current U.S. Senator - (R)

    Sen. Deb Fischer

    Sen. Deb Fischer

    Courtesy: Deb FischerCourtesy: Deb Fischer

    A lifelong Nebraskan, Deb Fischer is committed to hard work, commonsense solutions, and the Nebraska way of life. 

    More >>

    A lifelong Nebraskan, Deb Fischer is committed to hard work, commonsense solutions, and the Nebraska way of life. 

    More >>

  • Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate

    Todd Watson

    Todd Watson

    Courtesy: Todd WatsonCourtesy: Todd Watson

    I was born and raised in Lincoln, a former 2nd District servant on Capitol Hill (Omaha), and I am the owner of farmland in the Third District.

    More >>

    I was born and raised in Lincoln, a former 2nd District servant on Capitol Hill (Omaha), and I am the owner of farmland in the Third District.

    More >>

  • Libertarian Candidate for U.S. Senate

    Jim Schultz

    Jim Schultz

    Jim Schultz is a Libertarian Candidate for United States Senate. 

    More >>

    Jim Schultz is a Libertarian Candidate for United States Senate. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.