A fourth generation Nebraskan, Jane Raybould helps run the grocery business her parents started more than 53 years ago.
I'm a fourth-generation Nebraskan, my ancestors having homesteaded around Crab Orchard in Southeast Nebraska.
Jack Heidel was born February 23, 1939 in Cedar Rapids Iowa.
Larry has run for the U.S. Senate the past three elections and is better known than the other candidates.
My campaign motto: Smarter Spending, Clean Energy, New Business, No Excuses.
A lifelong Nebraskan, Deb Fischer is committed to hard work, commonsense solutions, and the Nebraska way of life.
I was born and raised in Lincoln, a former 2nd District servant on Capitol Hill (Omaha), and I am the owner of farmland in the Third District.
Jim Schultz is a Libertarian Candidate for United States Senate.
