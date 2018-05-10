Dennis Crawford is on the ballot for Representative in Congress for District 1 of Nebraska.More >>
Jessica is a scientist, a law school graduate, a mother to a 4 year old.More >>
District 1 - Representative Jeff Fortenberry (R) is running for his current position in Congress.More >>
Born in York and raised in Aurora, Nebraska, Kirk is a 1987 graduate of Aurora High School. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1992 with a B.S. in Business Administration and was inducted into the Nebraska Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.More >>
Paul Theobald, of Pierce County, is a 40 year veteran of public schools and universities, and a part-time farmer.More >>
I was Born and raised in Alliance. Graduated from Hemingford, NE in 1987.More >>
Nebraska’s Third District is the top ag-producing congressional district in the country.More >>
Arron Kowalski is a Republican Candidate for Representative in Congress - District 3.More >>
