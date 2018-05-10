Candidates for United States House of Representatives - Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

  • Democratic Candidate for Representative in Congress - District 1

    Dennis Crawford

    Dennis Crawford

    Dennis Crawford is on the ballot for Representative in Congress for District 1 of Nebraska. 

  • Democratic Candidate for Representative in Congress - District 1

    Jessica McClure

    Jessica McClure

    Jessica is a scientist,  a law school graduate, a mother to a 4 year old.

  • Current Representative in Congress - District 1 - (R)

    Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

    Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

    District 1 - Representative Jeff Fortenberry (R) is running for his current position in Congress. 

  • Republican Candidate for Representative in Congress - District 3

    Kirk Penner

    Kirk Penner

    Born in York and raised in Aurora, Nebraska, Kirk is a 1987 graduate of Aurora High School. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1992 with a B.S. in Business Administration and was inducted into the Nebraska Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

  • Democratic Candidate for Representative in Congress - District 3

    Paul Theobald

    Paul Theobald

    Paul Theobald, of Pierce County, is a 40 year veteran of public schools and universities, and a part-time farmer. 

  • Republican Candidate for Representative in Congress - District 3

    Larry Lee Scott Bolinger

    Larry Lee Scott Bolinger

    I was Born and raised in Alliance. Graduated from Hemingford, NE in 1987.

  • Representative in Congress for District 3 - (R)

    Adrian Smith

    Adrian Smith

    Nebraska’s Third District is the top ag-producing congressional district in the country.

  • Republican Candidate for Representative in Congress - District 3

    Arron Kowalski

    Arron Kowalski

    Arron Kowalski is a Republican Candidate for Representative in Congress - District 3. 

