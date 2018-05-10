Candidates for Governor - Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

  • Republican Candidate for Governor

    Krystal Gabel

    Krystal Gabel

    Courtesy: Krystal GabelCourtesy: Krystal Gabel

    Krystal Gabel grew up in Akron, Iowa.

  • Democratic Candidate for Governor

    Vanessa Gayle Ward

    Vanessa Gayle Ward

    Vanessa Gayle Ward is a Democratic Candidate for Governor. 

  • Democratic Candidate for Governor

    Tyler A. Davis

    Tyler A. Davis

    Tyler Davis was born in Columbia, Missouri on May 25, 1984 to Dr. Gary and Joyce Davis. 

  • Governor (R)

    Pete Ricketts

    Pete Ricketts

    Pete Ricketts was sworn in as Nebraska’s 40th Governor on January 8, 2015.

  • Democratic Candidate for Governor

    Bob Krist

    Bob Krist

    Bob Krist, 61, is a native of Omaha, graduating from Creighton Prep High School and then the University of St. Thomas where he received a degree in sociology.

  • Republican Candidate for Secretary of State

    Bob Evnen

    Bob Evnen

    Courtesy: Bob EvnenCourtesy: Bob Evnen

    The son of parents who started a small Nebraska business that grew into a large, successful food distribution company, Bob learned early about hard work, risk-taking, the importance of strong relationships with others, and the unfailing optimism of entrepreneurs.

  • Democratic Candidate for Secretary of State

    Spencer Danner

    Spencer Danner

    Courtesy: Spencer DannerCourtesy: Spencer Danner

    I decided to run for office because I believe the balance of power and influence in this state should benefit ALL citizens of this state.

