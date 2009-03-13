Basketball tournament brings together business leaders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The NAIA Girls Basketball tournament is encouraging Sioux City business people to network.

Friday morning, city leaders hosted the "Business for Breakfast" meeting at the Tyson Event Center.

Business leaders heard from Lynn Daniels, founder of the College Fanz Network.

Organizers say combining the annual NAIA tournament with the chance for business leaders to meet with each other just makes sense.

"We've been sponsoring Business for Breakfast now, for over a year and we thought it would be fun to have basketball for breakfast this morning," said Marty Dougherty, the Economic Development director, "so we moved our venue to the Tyson Event Center to tie in with the Women's Basketball tournament which is a fun and fantastic event for Sioux City."

Business for Breakfast meetings are free. The next one is in May.