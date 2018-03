SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - CF Industries isn't giving up on a hostile takeover bid for Sioux City based Terra Industries.

CF went so far as too sweeten their offer for the second time.

CF raised its offer to about $30.50 a share, from a bid of $27.50 a share two weeks ago.

CF is pressing Terra's board to accept a negotiated merger and is proceeding with a plan to elect a slate of three directors at Terra's 2009 annual meeting.