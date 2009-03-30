Lawmakers gather for final day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -- This year's session of the South Dakota Legislature has ended.

House and Senate lawmakers declared an official end to the 2009 Legislature and had no other official business before them.

Monday's session lasted only about 45 minutes.

The Legislature traditionally uses the final day to deal with any vetoes from the governor, but Gov. Mike Rounds issued no vetoes at the end of the main run of the session two weeks ago.

Formal adjournment was required because bills passed by the Legislature do not take effect until 90 days after adjournment.

Many lawmakers were in a hurry to get out of Pierre because of an impending blizzard.

