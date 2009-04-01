Deputies: Mother attacked son with hammer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Deputies: Mother attacked son with hammer

Posted:

GEORGE, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa mom is behind bars, and her 5-year-old son is in he hospital, following allegations of child abuse.

26-year-old Nikki Moreno is charged with child endangerment.

Moreno's son is being treated for lacerations to the head from multiple blows from possibly the claw end of a hammer. Doctors are also treating him for a possible fractured eye socket, and stab wounds to his back. The child also has bruises, bite marks, possible cigarette burn marks, and a volleyball-sized scab area on his back that may be the result of a burn.

A court order to remove other children from the Moreno home was also executed at the same time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.