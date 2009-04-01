Deputies: Mother attacked son with hammer

GEORGE, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa mom is behind bars, and her 5-year-old son is in he hospital, following allegations of child abuse.

26-year-old Nikki Moreno is charged with child endangerment.

Moreno's son is being treated for lacerations to the head from multiple blows from possibly the claw end of a hammer. Doctors are also treating him for a possible fractured eye socket, and stab wounds to his back. The child also has bruises, bite marks, possible cigarette burn marks, and a volleyball-sized scab area on his back that may be the result of a burn.

A court order to remove other children from the Moreno home was also executed at the same time.