Sen. says bill would spur tribal wind development - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sen. says bill would spur tribal wind development

Posted:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- Sen. Tim Johnson says he'll introduce a bill to make it easier for American Indian tribes to get federal help to build wind farms without having to sell off their ownership stakes.

Federal wind production tax credits can offset private investors' costs, but since tribes are tax exempt, they have no tax liability against which they can apply the credit.

Johnson says that creates incentives for tribes to sell ownership in alternative energy projects to private investors.

Johnson's bill would let tribes transfer their otherwise unused share of production tax credits to their private partners without having to give up their portion of project ownership.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.