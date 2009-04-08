Professor kisses a donkey for charity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Would you ever kiss a donkey? What if it was for a good cause?

Wednesday, Morningside College professor Dr. Larry Sensenig "won" the opportunity to kiss the donkey, Jose.

Students, faculty and staff voted for Dr. Sensenig by placing money in buckets around campus.

The event was a fundraiser for the Undergraduate Psychological Association.

We use it for student funds to go to conferences, help cover registration costs, a little bit to support hotel room costs and just travel expenses in general, Jeremy Bauer, Morningside Senior said.

The total amount raised was around $125 and Dr. Sensenig raised $38.20.