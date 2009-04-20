Health Dept.: No other cases of measles diagnosed in Clay Co., IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Health Dept.: No other cases of measles diagnosed in Clay Co., IA

Posted:

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Health officials, in Clay County, Iowa, say the only person to be diagnosed with measles, so far, is the child, who's infection sparked last week's "health alert."

We do know that the diagnosed child did have the first measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination.

The Spencer Hospital and Clay County Community health administered vaccines to 186 patients on Friday and 71 on Saturday.

The Community health services will hold a vaccination clinic on Tuesday from 9:00am to 5:00pm, and on Wednesday from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. The clinic is at the Spencer Medical Arts Building located at 116 East Eleventh Street. It's only for patients scheduled for their regular immunizations or people that could have been exposed to measles on April 15th at Avera Health Spencer Family Care.

