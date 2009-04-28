Storm Lake, IA hopes to 'make a splash' with summer travel

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - With money tight, competition for local tourism dollars will be fierce this summer. Storm lake, Iowa, is hoping to make a "splash" with your family this season.

Last summer, gas prices hit an all time high. And the economy shifted into low gear, creating the perfect storm for regional tourism. "It encouraged people to stay closer to home," said Mike Wilson, Storm Lake Community Development Dir.

Tourism officials in Storm Lake, Iowa are gearing up for another summer season. "We're going to be rocking and rolling here in Storm Lake," said Katie Schwint, King's Pointe Dir. of Sales.

They say navigating through these tough economic times will be a breeze, if gas prices stay anchored.

"Even if gas prices are less, they may chose to take an economical weekend, as opposed to a bigger city," Wilson said.

They don't have control over prices at the pump, so folks in Storm Lake are pulling out all the stops. Kings Pointe Water Park Resort, set to start its third season has a wave of deals lined up to get people sliding in for fun. "A bit that we've started is on our website, it's called "What's Splashing", said Schwint. "It gives different value packages."

The Iowa Lottery has a plan to boost tourism in Storm Lake, and other communities, around the Hawkeye State. They've paired up with the Iowa Department of Tourism to develop a new initiative.

Any non-winning Iowa Powerball ticket can be registered the day after the drawing on the Iowa Lottery's website for coupons to tourism destinations around the state, including King's Pointe Resort.