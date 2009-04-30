Sioux City man sues local bar over 2008 stabbing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man sues local bar over 2008 stabbing

Posted:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is suing a local bar after he was stabbed in its parking lot.

In March of 2008, police say Grant Adams, who was drunk, stabbed William Brooks outside the Ickey Nickel, on Highway 75.

Brooks has since recovered, but he claims the bar should have known that Adams was drunk, or would become drunk after selling him alcohol. Brooks is seeking damages to cover medical and hospital expenses, pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of wages.

In January, Adams was sentenced to 15-years on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, and willful injury causing bodily injury.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.