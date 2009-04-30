Sioux City man sues local bar over 2008 stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sioux City man is suing a local bar after he was stabbed in its parking lot.

In March of 2008, police say Grant Adams, who was drunk, stabbed William Brooks outside the Ickey Nickel, on Highway 75.

Brooks has since recovered, but he claims the bar should have known that Adams was drunk, or would become drunk after selling him alcohol. Brooks is seeking damages to cover medical and hospital expenses, pain and suffering, emotional distress, and loss of wages.

In January, Adams was sentenced to 15-years on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, and willful injury causing bodily injury.