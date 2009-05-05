CMN pennies drive raise over $14,000 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CMN pennies drive raise over $14,000

Posted:

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - As everyone knows, money is tight right now, but students in Siouxland are helping out children by collecting pennies for a good cause.

36 schools in the Siouxland area participated in the Miracle Penny Drive to help benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

Tuesday, Security National Bank employees, CMN volunteers and Security's coin counting machine tabulated the pennies.

"Every penny will help add up in order to help Children's Miracle Network. Once everything is all tabulated it can go enhanced healthcare at St. Lukes, it can be a program for a new Mom, it could be the baby weigh clinic for a new Mom that wants to weigh her baby every week and it might even be a support group for families that have lost a child through still birth or infant death," said Megan Meyer, CMN Coordinator.

The pennies weighed in at nearly a ton and the amount raised was $14,105.

There is still money to be counted and officials hope to have it all done by Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.