CMN pennies drive raise over $14,000

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - As everyone knows, money is tight right now, but students in Siouxland are helping out children by collecting pennies for a good cause.

36 schools in the Siouxland area participated in the Miracle Penny Drive to help benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

Tuesday, Security National Bank employees, CMN volunteers and Security's coin counting machine tabulated the pennies.

"Every penny will help add up in order to help Children's Miracle Network. Once everything is all tabulated it can go enhanced healthcare at St. Lukes, it can be a program for a new Mom, it could be the baby weigh clinic for a new Mom that wants to weigh her baby every week and it might even be a support group for families that have lost a child through still birth or infant death," said Megan Meyer, CMN Coordinator.

The pennies weighed in at nearly a ton and the amount raised was $14,105.

There is still money to be counted and officials hope to have it all done by Friday.