Concern over pregnancy pre-eclampsia

There's glaring new research for women who suffer high blood pressure during pregnancy. It was long thought that once the baby was born, the mother's risks were over. but a new study may prove otherwise.

Miranda Karadimas' second pregnancy is being watched carefully. The first one was far from smooth. "I haven't had problems with blood pressure before in my life until I was pregnant," said Miranda. A condition called pre-eclampsia, which affects between 5 and 8-percent of pregnant women, resulted in high blood pressure. It was serious. "It was really just when I came into the doctor and she checked my blood pressure and realized how high it was. She realized I needed to go into the hospital for observation," said Miranda.

A new study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics shows that pre-eclampsia can double the risk of a later heart attack or stroke. "Up until now, we thought we'd cured pre-eclampsia once the baby is out and so the veil is being lifted. It's good to know that that is a risk factor," said Dr. Bea Kutzler. Dr. Kutzler says pre-eclampsia has a genetic component, and any woman who has it should have their doctor monitor them for heart disease, post-pregnancy. It's a wake-up call Miranda says she'll live with, even at the young age of 24. "You really have to pay attention to what you eat, even though you think you're healthy, because you don't know what's down the road," said Miranda.

Symptoms of pre-eclampsia are severe swelling, headaches, and vision problems.