Memorial honors fallen law enforcers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Monday begins the observance of National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

Sioux City and Woodbury County law enforcement officials held a service in honor their fallen comrades.

"Every year, on this occasion we come together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of Woodbury County," said, Doug Walish, Woodbury County Supervisor.

"Sometimes the rewards mean more to us than the danger we are going to face on a daily basis," said Sheriff Glenn Parrett.

"These were extraordinary people who cared deeply for their community. They possess the heroic ability to stand between those who would do us harm."

James G. Britton, 1919, Sioux City Police Department

Lewis R. Jones, 1921, Woodbury County Sheriff's Department

Sylvan E. Dykstra, 1953, Sioux City Police Department

Jimmie Biggs, 1959, Woodbury County Sheriff's Department

Captain Joseph Davidchick, 1968, Sioux City Police Department

Officer Warren Hodgins, 1973, Sioux City Police Depatment

Corporal Jon E. Hermann, 1993, Woodbury County Sheriff's Department

Phillip A. Heimbecker, 1993, Woodbury County Sheriff's Department

Special Agent Kevin Kramer, 1996, Federal Bureau of Investigation

"Their legacy to protect and serve burns brightly still in those courageous men and women who continue to serve the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department and the Sioux City Police Department," said Doug Walish, Woodbury County Supervisor.

Nine officers have fallen in the line of duty while serving the citizens of Sioux City and Woodbury County.