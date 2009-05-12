North Middle School students, staff help new students adjust

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Transitioning from elementary school to middle school can be a little scary for some students.

North Middle School teachers, staff, and current students are working hard to make the move easier.

Fifth graders that will attend North Middle next year are getting to know their new school.

Students figured out how to open their lockers, took a tour of the school, and met new classmates.

"What we are excited about the most is having kids come in and join the Northside family and building that kind of school spirit for the next seven years," said Catherine Moseman 6th Grade Teacher.

Different groups of new students will attend patriot camps the rest of this week at North Middle.