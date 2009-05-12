Field day of fun

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - With the end of the school year approaching, students from Holy Cross Blessed Sacrament and Saint Michael's Center held a field day.

Students played on the playground equipment at Lief Erickson Park, jumped on inflatables and had a water fight with hoses.

Kids were excited about their fun day and shared with us their favorite part.

"The bounce house. It's fun and there's a tall one and you just go down the slide it's like you are in mid-air," said RJ Breen, 1st grader.

"Probably the slide because it's really fun," said Justice Hobbs, 1st grader.

"Sword fighting," said Dylan Madden.

"Playing with the side walk chalk because it's really fun," said Natalie Verschoor 1st grader.

"Giant bounce house because usually you don't see bounce houses with slides," said Keaton Chichoine 1st grader.

"The slide because it's fun when you get to go down," said Meredith Townley 1st grader.

More than 400 students in grades K through 8th took part.