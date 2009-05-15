Iowa welcomes soldiers from Iraq

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Homecoming ceremonies are set for an Iowa Army National Guard unit returning from Iraq.

Ceremonies will be held on Saturday in Boone, Waterloo and Davenport for soldiers of Company B, 248th Aviation Support Battalion.

The unit, which based in Boone, with detachments in Waterloo and Davenport, was mobilized in June 2008.

In Boone, 80 soldiers will be welcomed home at 4:30 p.m. at Des Moines Area Community College.

In Waterloo, a homecoming ceremony for 20 soldiers will be at 2 p.m. at the Waterloo Army Aviation Support Facility.

In Davenport, 20 soldiers will be welcomed home at 2 p.m. at the Davenport Army Aviation Support Facility.

