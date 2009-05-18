Tourists wanted in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Tourism plays a big role in the state of Iowa's economy.

And, in Woodbury County, it makes up $217-million dollars in revenue.

Monday the Sioux City Convention Center hosted a "Tourism Luncheon" to kick off tourism week in Iowa.

Iowa's Tourism Director, Nancy Landess, Sioux City's Convention and Tourism Director, Aran Rush and the Siouxland Chamber helped cut the ribbon to start the week.

Landess says Sioux City is being showcased along with other others cities in Iowa in television ads in Minneapolis and Chicago as a destination for travelers.

She says this year, travelers are looking for value and good deals for their destinations.

"To keep Iowa and Sioux City very top of mind we need to make sure we are giving them some kind of offer when they are looking into what there is to see and do. Whether that is something at one of your hotels, your restaurants or attractions, if they can make an offer, I think they will find more people coming and visiting them," said, Nancy Landess, Iowa Department of Economic Development Tourism Director.

Landess says Sioux City is eight out of 99 counties in Iowa for tourism growth.

And the number one reason folks give for when they travel to Iowa and Sioux City is to see family and friends.