Siouxland Paws Prints donates pet food to Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A local non-profit group donated hundreds of pounds of food to the Siouxland Food Bank, Tuesday, but, it wasn't your usual donation.

Siouxland Paws Prints Rescue brought 600 pounds of cat and dog food to the food bank.

Food Bank officials say some people don't think about pets in a time of need.

But, many times, pets will go hungry if their owner finds themselves without a job.

"Currently a lot of people are surrendering their animals because they are in financial distress and that's usually a temporary situation and so we'd rather work through a temporary situation and have the owner and the pet remain together," said Kris Kava with Siouxland Paw Prints Rescue.

Siouxland Paw Prints partners with Bomgaars to get pet food to pets who may need it.