Poppies for remembrance

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - Red poppies memorialize those who lost their lives in war since World War I.

And Friday, auxiliary members of American Legion Post Number 186, in Akron, Iowa, handed out poppies to folks for a free will donation.

The poppies are made by disabled veterans... and the donations go to help pay for programs that benefit them.

This is the 30th year, the members have distributed the poppies in Akron.

If it hadn't of been for or veterans, we might not be here. They give us the best things of our lives to serve our country and to preserve the peace and friendship we have in the world, " said Marvin Hitzmann, Chaplin of the Legion Post 186.

On Monday, there is parade and a program honoring veterans in Akron, Iowa.

The program will be at the Akron City Park and in case of rain, it will be at the American Legion Hall.