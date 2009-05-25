More than 1,100 flags honor Le Mars, IA soldiers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More than 1,100 flags honor Le Mars, IA soldiers

Le Mars, IOWA (KTIV) - On Memorial Day, it's not unusual to see the American flag proudly displayed.

But, there are very few places where you'll see more than 1,000 flags fluttering in the holiday breeze.

Monday, on the lawn of the Plymouth County Courthouse, in Le Mars, one-thousand-88 flags flew.

They represent the Plymouth County residents, who have given their lives for our country.

18 new flags were presented Monday and each flag has the dog tag of the individual who died serving our country.

So now, the count is up over 11-hundred.

