Illinois bishop named archbishop of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Pope Benedict XVI has named the bishop of Springfield, Ill., to replace Elden Curtiss as archbishop of Omaha.

The Most Rev. George Lucas turns 60 next week and has been Springfield bishop since 1999.

He studied at Cardinal Glennon College and Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis. He earned his master's in history at St. Louis University.

In a news release Wednesday, the Omaha archdiocese says Lucas will be installed on July 22.

The 76-year-old Curtiss has been awaiting the naming of his replacement since submitting his resignation to the pope in June 2007, when he turned 75.

Curtiss has led the Omaha archdiocese since June 1993.

The archdiocese covers 23 counties, 148 parishes and missions and more than 221,000 members.

