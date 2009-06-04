Culver confident with Iowa budget despite revenue drop

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Chet Culver is rejecting worries over troubling new budget projections, saying he's confident the state has more than enough money in reserves to meet state needs.

Culver on Thursday specifically ruled out across-the-board budget cuts or a special legislative session, saying he has the authority and the money to balance the books.

The governor was responding to questions from reporters following a report this week showing state tax collections more than $90 million behind projections for the budget year ending June 30.

He spoke on a conference call from Washington, D.C., where he has been meeting with federal officials and attending other events.

