North High stocks Girls Inc. new library

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Some students at Sioux City's North High learned today that a small idea can have a big impact. The key is to follow through.

The student council at North wanted to help out Girls Incorporated by helping stock up the library in their brand new building in Cook Park. After a week-long book drive, with the goal of 1,000 books, they wound up with 1,600 paperbacks and hard covers. The books were delivered today.

The contribution is a welcome addition to Girls Inc.

"Just having a place to go, and just having a place that they can just go and open a book is good for everyone," said North High student Sarah Wrenn.

Wrenn says she hopes the book drive for Girls Inc. will turn into a yearly tradition at North High.