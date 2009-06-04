H1N1 total hits 60 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Nebraska health officials have added three more to the state's tally of confirmed swine flu cases. The total is now 60.

A spokeswoman with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says a Lancaster County girl age 5 to 18 is among the newest cases. It's the county's only confirmed case so far.

The virus also known as the H1N1 virus has had a relatively mild appearance across the state, both in the number of people infected and the severity of their symptoms.

The flu strain can cause a fever of more than 100 degrees, body aches, coughing, a sore throat, respiratory congestion and, in some cases, vomiting and diarrhea.

There's no vaccine available for it, but it can be treated with anti-viral medications like Tamiflu.

