H1N1 total hits 60 in Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

H1N1 total hits 60 in Nebraska

Posted:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Nebraska health officials have added three more to the state's tally of confirmed swine flu cases. The total is now 60.

A spokeswoman with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says a Lancaster County girl age 5 to 18 is among the newest cases. It's the county's only confirmed case so far.

The virus also known as the H1N1 virus has had a relatively mild appearance across the state, both in the number of people infected and the severity of their symptoms.

The flu strain can cause a fever of more than 100 degrees, body aches, coughing, a sore throat, respiratory congestion and, in some cases, vomiting and diarrhea.

There's no vaccine available for it, but it can be treated with anti-viral medications like Tamiflu.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.