3 women injured in baseball bat assault - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

3 women injured in baseball bat assault

Posted:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A case of domestic abuse brought Dakota County Sheriff's deputies to a home in South Sioux City, Nebraska, this afternoon.

A woman, and her teenage daughter, allegedly used a baseball bat to hit a car, which belongs to an acquaintance of the woman's ex-husband.

The man's new girlfriend was in the car when the alleged assault started.

All three women were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The woman and her daughter face charges of assault, criminal mischief, and disturbing the peace. The names of the women have not been released.

