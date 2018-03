SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa man is in jail after police say he tried to kill a woman.

Monday night around 11, police responded to a home where they found a woman with stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jeffrey Witler, who is charged with attempt to commit murder, willful injury, among other related charges.

The stabbing remains under investigation.