Truck nearly slams into Le Mars, IA home - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Truck nearly slams into Le Mars, IA home

Posted:

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- An accident just outside Le Mars, Iowa sent a husband and wife to the hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of Highway 3 and Lake Avenue around 2:00.

Plymouth County deputies say the couple's truck went off the road, down an embankment, hit a culvert, and went airborne before stopping just thirty feet away from a home. Deputies say the truck traveled as much as seventy feet through the air.

The two people inside were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.