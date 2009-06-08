Truck nearly slams into Le Mars, IA home

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- An accident just outside Le Mars, Iowa sent a husband and wife to the hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of Highway 3 and Lake Avenue around 2:00.

Plymouth County deputies say the couple's truck went off the road, down an embankment, hit a culvert, and went airborne before stopping just thirty feet away from a home. Deputies say the truck traveled as much as seventy feet through the air.

The two people inside were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.