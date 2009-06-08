Neb. smoking ban prompts few complaints

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- State health officials say there have been seven complaints about Nebraska's new smoking law being broken.

That's an average of just one per day since the law went into effect a week ago.

Three of the complaints have been made against bars. Others have been made against a truck stop, a retail store and other businesses. None of them is expected to be fined, even if officials determine the complaints are valid.

Businesses will instead be informed of the law. It's up to local health departments to decide when to contact police.

Terry Krohn of the Holdrege-based Two Rivers Public Health Department says she plans to contact police after the third smoking strike against a business.

