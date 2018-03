SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Spirit Lake, IA school board is waiting until next month to decide how it will renovate and upgrade their football field, track, and bleachers.

Tonight, board members decided to table the decision until they have more information.

The $1.4 million proposal includes new turf for the football field, resurfacing the track and installing new bleachers. The district says the bulk of the improvements would be funded through donations and leases.