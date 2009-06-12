Milford, IA daycare visited by DHS before

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Northwest Iowa daycare under investigation after a 5-year-old girl was found with a jump rope wrapped around her neck, has been visited before by the Department of Human Services.

The girl was found unresponsive Wednesday on a slide, when the rope got caught up and wrapped around her neck. The girl was air-lifted to Sioux Falls, and later released.

A child care licensing consultant investigated past complaints at the Apple Tree Daycare in Milford, by making unannounced visits to center. Those visits took place on March 19, 2008 and January 29 and March 6 of this year.

The report shows complaints were about dog feces on the playground, potential staffing ratio violations, and maintaining files involving injuries or child-related incidents.

Police say the DHS is also investigating an event that took place, last week, at the same daycare. At that time, a child in its care was found walking alone on Highway 71.