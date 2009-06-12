Grandview Park bandshell restoration complete

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A year after celebrating its centennial, Sioux City's Grandview Park bandshell has been restored to its former glory.

Crews used old pictures to bring back the original look of the facility, which has hosted Saturday in Park for several years. Decades after shutting it off, the fountain in the front of the band shell is also back on.

Those close to the project believe the bandshell holds a special place in the memories of many local people.

"From the time that this was built because of the needs of the Monahan post and having a venue from which to play from, to all the different activities that take place here in Grandview Park from the Easter egg hunts to the rose garden, it's one of the things that tie all those generations from grandparents to grandchildren together," said Terry Hoffman of Sioux City Parks and Recreation.

You can check out the band shell's new look this Sunday. A Flag Day concert kicks off the free summer concert series at 7:30 pm.