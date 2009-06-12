Sioux City postmaster sworn in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City has a new postmaster. Lori Slater-Trautwein is only the second woman to be sworn into the position in Sioux City.

In addition to overseeing 240 employees and running the post office and mail processing plant, Trautwein will also focus on the future of the United States Postal Service.

"Technology has changed the amount of mail that people actually handle. So much of the mail is handled by machine and the capacity is so huge, that as people retire in most cases we are not replacing them as we learn to be more efficient," she said.

Trautwine replaces Virginia Rohrbach who retired after 45 years of service.