LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- State officials say Nebraska's count of confirmed swine flu cases has risen to 71.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Friday that 11 more cases were confirmed since last Friday.

There are cases in 17 counties.

It also says six probable cases of the swine flu, also called H1N1, are awaiting confirmation from the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory in Omaha.

