Sen. Thune seeks higher post

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Senator John Thune of South Dakota is running for the Republican leadership post left vacant by Senator John Ensign of Nevada.

Ensign announced he was stepping down as chairman of the Republican Policy Committee -- the fourth-ranking post in the Senate GOP leadership -- after admitting he had an extramarital affair.

Thune says he talked to a lot of Republican senators on Wednesday to seek their support for his bid to replace Ensign.

"I think there are lots of issues where doing the right things for South Dakota means also doing the right things for the country," Thune said.

Thune already holds the fifth-ranking Republican post.

