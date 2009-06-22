Sioux City district looks into trading spaces

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- They've been part of the Sioux City Community Schools for decades, and have served their purpose, but now the district's superintendent says it's time leave a couple of buildings.

Tonight Dr. Paul Gausman proposed the purchase of Jackson Plaza for a new administration office.

School administrators have been in their current location on Pierce since 1937 and the current building needs about $2.6 million worth of work.

The district is also in negotiations to move its food services operation. The location of that building isn't being disclosed by the district at this time.

A spokesperson for the Sioux City Community Schools says the district can complete both projects for $3 million. The projects would be paid for with the statewide penny sales tax.

With the new Smith-Everett school coming in $4.6 million under budget, the district believes it has the funding to move forward.

"We suspected because of the climate it was going to cost us about $140 to $145 per square foot. Went through the bidding process and when we came back it was only $106 per square foot," said Sioux City superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

The board will vote on the issue next month.