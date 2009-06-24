Red light cameras activate Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Red light cameras activate Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The warning period for red light cameras at Sioux City intersections starts Thursday.

The police department will demonstrate how the new "Red Flex Cameras" work Thursday morning at South Palmetto and Gordon Drive.

Drivers who are caught running a red light on camera will get by with a warning until July 24th. After that, tickets will go out.

Police say the goal is to make Sioux City streets safer for drivers and pedestrians.

In all, eight cameras are set up around town.

