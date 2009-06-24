Sioux City refining bussing system

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City Transit is switching up its bus routes, meaning there will now be ten routes instead of twelve.

The City Council approved the changes to help accommodate the needs of most people who use the system.

Sioux City Transit will also implement a "fixed stop" system. That means passengers can no longer wave down a bus along its route, instead they must board at designated stops. Officials hope the plan will help the buses move quicker and save the city gas money.

"We're estimating that we may save up to 38,000 fewer miles to drive, which again is fuel and energy saving for us," said Transit operations supervisor Jeff Harcum.

The city hopes the move will save up to $50,000.